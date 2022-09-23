How to unlock the Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 offers players much more than simply breeding Slimes and making Beatrix LeBeau a profit along the way. The game allows fans to invest in upgradeable equipment that can be quite useful in progression and traversal throughout Rainbow Island. While some gear like the Jetpack and Dash Boots will likely take priority for most Slime Ranchers because of how much they enhance movement and the ability to parkour, other equipment like the Resource Harvester is equally as invaluable.

The Resource Harvester is necessary to acquire materials that are needed to craft Slime Science tech. Players will want to build this to continue getting better and better gear, so here’s how you can build a Resource Harvester in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

For crafting and upgrading equipment, players will want to locate The Lab in Beatrix’s home base at The Conservatory. Once in the area, head to the back wall with the Plort Market and turn left down some stairs leading to The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is identical to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is where players should go for any crafting, and inside, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed for the Resource Harvester upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Resource Harvester doesn’t require too much in the way of resources for crafting. Here is everything you need to build it:

450 Newbucks

Ten Cotton Plorts

The Resource Harvester is one of a few craftable gear items that cannot be upgraded, so once you build the basic model you’re good to go.