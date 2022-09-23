All Rainbow Fields Map Data Node locations in Slime Rancher 2

While Slime Rancher 2 may seem like it has a pretty small map, fans of the franchise will remember that the first game in the series had numerous narrow and hidden paths. This makes using the map almost necessary to locate sneakily placed Gordo Slimes and other points of interest across the Rainbow Island.

Unlocking parts of the map in Slime Rancher 2 is identical to the original game. Ranchers will need to locate small metal objects called Map Data Nodes, which can be found lying on the ground throughout the island. Here’s where you can find all Map Data Nodes in the Rainbow Fields area of Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Map Data Nodes in the Rainbow Fields

The Rainbow Fields is the first area that players should come across in Slime Rancher 2 because of its proximity to The Conservatory, the home base of our beloved Slime Rancher Beatrix LeBeau. Simply exit the front gate to enter the Rainbow Fields.

Map Data Node #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can find the first Map Data Node fairly early on. Upon entering the Rainbow Fields, continue on your path forward until you see an archway on the lefthand side of an open clearing. Pass through this archway and climb up a series of inclines leading to the first Map Data Node.

Map Data Node #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Map Data Node will require a bit more searching than the first. To reach it, players will need to head through a small circular passageway found near the rocky area to the southeast of the player icon in the image above. Walk along the snaky path to an elevated platform with the Map Data Node sitting on top.