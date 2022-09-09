How to revive teammates in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

When playing Salmon Run in Splatoon 3, you will be working together with your teammates to ensure you get as many Golden Eggs as possible from the many Boss Salmonids emerging from the murky waters below. However, this is a dangerous job, and it is certain that at some point, you will run into trouble, and one of your teammates will go down. Here is how to revive your teammates in Salmon Run in Splatoon 3.

How to revive teammates in Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

Reviving teammates in Salmon Run in Splatoon 3 is very simple. All you need to do is locate their lifebuoy that will be left behind where they got downed by the enemy. When you find them, just splat them with ink, and they will get back into the game. There is no button prompt or anything; just shoot and cover them in ink until they come back.

Because of how many enemies can enter the arena at one time and all the things happening, keeping track of your teammates can be a little tough. Luckily, you can always see the status of your teammates in the top left corner of the screen. If their marker is grayed out with an X through it, they have been downed. When you are down yourself, you can direct teammates to where you are by pressing the d-pad.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to make sure you are always picking teammates up when they go down. For starters, they can come back to help you complete the objective and fight off Salmonids, but also, if everyone on the team goes down without being revived, the game will end. Being a PvE wave-based game mode, you want to work together with your teammates as much as possible so you all come out victorious.