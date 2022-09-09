Salmon Run has made a grand return in Splatoon 3, bringing new content in the way of Boss and King Salmonids and the special events called Big Runs. For anyone who missed being able to play the PvE mode in Splatoon 2, this was always hyped up to be one of the best modes in the game. However, when you first get into the game, it seems to be missing from your pre-game lobby. Here is how to unlock Salmon Run in Splatoon 3.

How do you unlock Salmon Run in Splatoon 3?

Like many other aspects of the game, Salmon Run will not be available to you until you reach level four on your player profile. At this level, you will also gain access to the stores in Splatsville and can upgrade your weapon and clothes gear.

Luckily, reaching level four does not take as long as it did in Splatoon 2. The level-up process has been made much faster, so all you need to do is play games as well as you can, and you should reach it pretty easily. For us, it took about five or six matches of Turf War to get enough experience to hit level four, so if you are just jumping into matches after you finish them, you should easily hit this benchmark within an hour of first starting the game.

Once you have reached level four, you can begin Salmon Run by going to Grizzco. You can instantly go there by pulling up your map with X and selecting the company name at the bottom, or the building itself is located to the right of the Lobby entrance and Murch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time you enter, you will have to go through a bit of a tutorial, but after that, you have free reign to jump into Salmon Run whenever you want with your friends.