How to run an RPO in Madden 22

RPOs, short for run pass options, are special plays that are a bit different from the traditional run or pass setup. Players have the option, when using an RPO, to either run the ball as set, or throw it, depending on how the play forms. But in order to have all your options open for an RPO, you’ll need to know how to run it, and here’s how you can do just that.

To run an RPO, head to the playcall screen. You should find an RPO play to call by going to the Play Type tab, and then scroll down until you find the RPO option. Keep in mind, though, that the number of RPO plays that you will find here will depend on the playbook that you are using. Some utilize more run pass options, will others have barely any of these plays.

Select an RPO play using A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation), and then set for the start of the play. Now, here’s where things can get a bit complicated.

As we mentioned earlier, you have the option to either run or throw a pass with these plays. This differs from traditional plays, as unless you call an audible, you will essentially be locked into doing one or the other. An RPO play will default as a run play, but if you want to throw it, you will have to find an open receiver and quickly sling it before the QB hands it off to the running back.

These plays can be tough to pull of at times, but RPOs have a lot of benefits. Run pass options can get AI defenders off their guards fast, and make it tough for the opposition to slow down your offense.