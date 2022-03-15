How to safely catch a Poison Dart Frog in Green Hell

While playing through Green Hell, you will encounter no shortage of elements and creatures that will work to kill you. Among the smaller sources to negatively affect your health are Poison Dart Frogs, which you might know from real life (and not to mention their name), tend to poison would-be predators. Their skin is covered in a toxic substance that will make you very sick. So how can you safely catch a Poison Dart Frog in Green Hell?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is no known way to completely avoid any negative side effects when catching a Poison Dart Frog in Green Hell. That being said, you can manage the side effects you get from touching the animal. Just don’t let it go too long, or you will eventually die.

You will need to catch a Poison Dart Frog by hand. When caught, leave it in your backpack until you need to place it down. It won’t die, and you won’t be further poisoned until you grab it out again. In the meantime, take Painkillers to fight the fever and Tobacco Dressing or Plantain Lily Leaves to fight the venom.

To get the game’s good ending, you need to find The Cure, which will require you to catch a live Poison Dart Frog. It won’t poison you if it is dead, but you also won’t have the poison needed to scan at the Sample Analyzer Machine.