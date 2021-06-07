How to save and access game files in Tour de France 2021

It goes without saying that saving progress in any type of game is important. It’s also important to know how saves work in games. Many titles offer some sort of auto-save function, while others don’t, meaning that players need to remember to manually save before exiting the game. Tour de France 2021 does offer a automatic save function, but it only activates at certain points in a race. In many instances, you will need to manually save, and here’s how you can do just that.

To save the game during a race, press Pause and scroll over until you see Save at the bottom of the screen. From here, select an empty slot to save the game and press A/X. Once you’ve done that, you should be good to go.

As mentioned earlier, Tour de France 2021 will execute automatic saves, but only at certain points of the race. So, be sure to save the game in order to keep it going.

To resume a save file, go to the home screen and select the Continue tab. Then, find the file and load it up by pressing A/X. Keep in mind that you can save a race while it is being conducted, which is very good to have as an option. Traditionally, cycling races of this nature can be in upwards of 150 km (around 93 miles), so the events can run quite long.

Also, make sure that you are looking for the correct files. There are sections for Pro Leader, Pro Team, and traditional races. To cycle through the different saves, use LB or RB for Xbox, or L1 or R1 for PlayStation.