How to save and create new files in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like with many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy does allow users to save progress made in the campaign. However, owners of the game do have options, when it comes to creating new save files. Here’s what you need to know about saving the game, from creating new files, autosaves, and how to boot up any saved games.

Can you create new files?

Right off the bat, we should note that Hogwarts Legacy does offer an autosave feature. However, owners of the title do have the option to manually create new save files in the game. All that’s has to be done is follow a few simple steps.

How to save

First off, head into the pause menu in Hogwarts Legacy. From there, enter the Settings tab. This tab can be accessed by scrolling through the menu with either LB/RB or L1/R1, depending on whether you are on an Xbox or PlayStation console.

The first settings option that should be seen is the ‘Save/Load and Exit’ section. Select ‘Save Game,’ and users should see a slew of empty save slots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One can either choose an empty slot to save the file, or move the cursor over a file that is already present. Then, press and hold A/X on the file to overwrite. Should you want to delete a save file, perform the same action with the cursor, but hold down on Y/Triangle instead.

If you want to load a save file, look up one rung in the ‘Save/Load and Exit’ menu to find ‘Load Game.’ Here, users will find all the manually saves files, as well as autosaves.