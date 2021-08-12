How to save in Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is a Metroidvania title in which you’ll make a lot of progress very quickly after spending a while identifying a new path or acquiring a new tool. However, it’s easy to miss the prompts that inform you how you save all of that progress. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the ways you can save in the game.

Manual saves

Screenshot by Gamepur

The manual save points in this world don’t present themselves until you progress through the game’s opening. After a certain event, you’ll be transported to an object where the protagonist will now respawn if they die somewhere else. This object can also be used to save your progress. You won’t see the prompt immediately after respawning. You need to move away from and back to it to get the prompt to display. Then, press the up button on the D-pad, or push up with the joystick, to save your progress.

Autosaves

Screenshot by Gamepur

At various points, while you’re exploring and fighting in Axiom Verge 2, you’ll notice a loud noise that comes out of nowhere. You’ll also see the image of a floppy disk pop up in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. This indicates that the game is creating an autosave. If you close the game and reopen it after an autosave has triggered, your progress will be saved up to that point. If you’re far from the nearest manual save point, use an autosave to ensure you don’t lose progress if you need to stop playing.