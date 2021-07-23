How to save in F1 2021

It doesn’t matter what type game you are playing. Regardless of genre, it’s always important to save your progress before exiting, or otherwise you have a bit of a headache thinking about all that time you wasted. That can be especially true in Codemasters’ F1 2021, as races can tend to be long. So, what do you need to do in order to save in offline modes for F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do to save in this game.

First off, we should note that if you have completed a race in either Grand Prix, Career, or My Team, the game should already save the progress you have made for you. But if you’re looking to save during a race, we are happy to say that you can do just that.

To save during a race, make sure to press Pause. Then, you’ll want to scroll through the pause menu until you see the Mid Season Save option. Hit that with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to save the race in mid-session.

To re-start the race from that point, just re-enter the mode that you saved the game in, and you should be able to access from the same spot.