How to get Pitcoin in F1 2021

Much like other sports games (and most games, in general), EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 2021 has its own in-game form of currency. F1’s version is called Pitcoin, and Pitcoin can be used in a variety of ways. Pitcoin can be used towards buying the Premium VIP version of Podium Pass, as well as emotes and clothing items. So, what do you need to do in order to get Pitcoin. Let’s go over a free method, as well as a non-free option, to get Pitcoin.

You can buy Pitcoin with real money. If you are willing to get Pitcoin via a real purchase, go to the Item Shop, which can be found at the main menu. From here, go to the store. Pitcoin can be bought in the following bundles:

2,000 Pitcoin – $1.99

5,000 Pitcoin – $4.49

11,000 Pitcoin – $8.99

24,000 Pitcoin – $16.99

50,000 Pitcoin – $34.99

If you don’t want to purchase Pitcoin, you can try to earn it through the old-fashioned method: grinding. In order to earn Pitcoin in F1 2021, you will need to grind XP.

By grinding XP, you will be able to make progress in the Podium Pass. At various tiers, Pitcoin may be made as either a free, or premium reward from the current live series.

Keep in mind that each series in F1 2021 only lasts for a certain period of time. So, you should have an opportunity during each series to earn some valuable Pitcoin.