How to simulate practice in F1 2021

Practice in F1 2021 can be quite helpful. If you’re new to the game and don’t have much familiarity with the track you will be racing in, practice can allow you to gather intel on the course, and give you an idea as to what turns you’ll need to be paying close attention to, and allow drivers to build a strategy for racing on the straights. But if you don’t need to practice? If you already have a general idea about the track you will be racing in for your next Grand Prix or Career event, here’s what you can do to skip practice.

If you’re in Career mode, go to the home hub for the next event in the circuit. Then, move the cursor towards the Practice session for the event. To simulate the event, you can do one of two things. First, instead of pressing A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation), you’ll want to press X/Square to simulate the event.

Alternatively, you can select the Qualifying or Race portion of the even with either A/X to skip the practice altogether.

One last option that you could use is to go to the event settings for your Grand Prix or Career mode, and then ensure that the Practice portion is turned off. However, we do recommend for new players to use the practice. It does allow players to get familiarity with the new courses, which you will need to do if you want to improve your game in F1 2021.