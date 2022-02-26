How to save your game in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a complicated game, and because Dark Souls developers, FromSoftware, created it, it can feel punishing for new players jumping into this genre for the first time. Much of the gameplay and the mechanics are overtly explained, such as how saving the game works. This guide covers how you can save your game and how autosaving works in Elden Ring.

Essentially, Elden Ring is consistently saving your game. Although the best way to make sure you automatically save is to walk away for a little bit or take a break, we recommend you visit a site of grace. Here, you can choose to pass the time, and by doing so, your world resets, bringing back any enemies that you defeated that respawn. After you’ve done that once, you can then shut down your Elden Ring application.

Unfortunately, there is no manual save or separate save slots for you to access. So if there’s a theory you want to try or an NPC you want to kill to see what happens, you’re out of luck. If you kill an NPC, they’re dead forever in your world until you start a new game. Unless you’re sure about taking out an NPC, you should not do it, especially the merchants who sell you wares in Elden Ring.