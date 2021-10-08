How to save your game in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread doesn’t offer a tutorial of sorts. It throws you into the game and doesn’t hold back. Veterans of the series will be familiar with standard Metroid protocol, whereas new players may find it all overwhelming. This is especially true for Dread, and saving your game is crucial. Here’s how you can save your progress.

You can’t save the game through the settings screen. What you will have to do is find a Save Station or Network Station first. They are numerous and lie scattered throughout each area of Metroid Dread. The first save area is found early on when you encounter a Network Station. To activate a Save Station, stand on the white area in the center of the room until a prompt comes up asking if you would like to save your progress. Once you unlock the full map, Save Stations appear as yellow rooms.

Network Stations are where Samus connects with ADAM and uploads information about ZDR. Whereas Save Stations are at first unlit rooms that light up when Samus activates the station.

It’s not uncommon to die a lot in Metroid Dread. The main culprit will be the EMMI. They are the tall and intimating robots Samus will encounter on Planet ZDR. They are tough to defeat and can only be destroyed with a special weapon. Each time Samus dies, she is sent back to the last save point, so you’ll want to make sure you save often.