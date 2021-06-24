How to save your game in Scarlet Nexus

You will be spending a lot of time getting to grips with controlling your powers and fighting the Others in Scarlet Nexus. Because saving the world is a lot of work, you also won’t want to lose any of your progress. While Scarlet Nexus does posses an autosave system, it also has a reasonable unusual manual save as well.

If you find the right characters in the world, you will be able to save your game manually. You will need to keep an eye out for characters dressed in yellow and black, wearing distinct yellow helmets. Interacting with them will allow you to save your game manually.

You will have access to several save slots, allowing you to involve in a bit of save-scumming if you wish. The Recorder character will also have a shop beside them that allows you to buy useful items that you will need.

One important thing to note about the Save Game NPC is that everything you save your game, your party is healed to full health. So, if you are playing through a mission and see one, its a good idea to save your game just to get the additional healing.