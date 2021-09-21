How to save your game in Sheltered 2

Sheltered 2 is a game that you can pour hours into without realizing. The in-depth shelter management simulator is a blend of base building, survival and even has some RPG mechanics thrown in for good measure are too engrossing to play in short bursts. As such, you can make a lot of progress without ever saving. This guide shows you how to save so that you don’t lose any of the precious progress.

How to save your game

Screenshot by Gamepur

The save and load options are presented to you as soon as you open the game’s menu, but you probably won’t notice. The screen looks like the main page that populates as you select items from the list on the left-hand side.

To save your game, select the Save option and follow the prompts. You should see the save file that you created when you started the current playthrough. Select the slot that you want to save your game in and complete the process. There are enough slots that you can create a new save if you’re worried about the relationship you just destroyed with one of the other factions.

Most of the time, it’s not necessary to create a second save file in Sheltered 2. Part of the fun of the game is living with the mistakes you make. However, the game does allow for several save files if you want to give yourself a safety net or two for when your survivors die of thirst or hunger.