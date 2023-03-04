How to scoot over in bed in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is the ultimate life simulator where you play God, creating and controlling virtual beings known as Sims and guiding them through the highs and lows of everyday life. And let’s face it, one of the highlights of any good life is the bed — the hub of all rest and play. From snoozing to “woohooing” and everything in between — your Sims can do it all. In fact, they can even scoot over and make room for other sims to get in bed with them.

How to make your sims scoot over in The Sims 4

The following is an easy method for making sims scoot over in the Sims 4. Remember, timing is everything:

Click on the bed and select “Sleep.” If your Sim is already asleep, you can skip this step. Then, wait until your Sim lies down but isn’t yet snoozing away. The last step is to click on the opposite side of the bed and select “Sleep” again. If you’re quick enough, your Sim should scoot over to the other side before falling asleep.

The same method works for napping. Just choose “Nap” and click on the opposite side of the bed once your Sim is lying down. Then, select “Nap” again, and voila – your Sim should scoot over like a pro.

Is your Sim not budging at all? Here are a couple of extra tips and tricks to get your sims to scoot over: