How to free rotate items in The Sims 4

When building and designing your home in The Sims 4, rotating objects will be a tool that you will need to master. You’re going to need to make sure that your furniture is facing the right way, in the right place, to really bring it all together. It’s just a simple home design.

How to rotate objects in The Sims 4

When trying to place objects that you just purchased from Build mode or from your Sim’s inventory, you can use the Shift + Period key to rotate a piece of furniture clockwise. If you want to rotate something counterclockwise, you will have to press the Shift + Comma keys. Alternatively, you can hold down the left mouse button and rotate your mouse to achieve either effect. For other systems, here are the controls:

Rotating Objects on Xbox : RB to rotate objects clockwise, LB to rotate them counterclockwise.

: RB to rotate objects clockwise, LB to rotate them counterclockwise. Rotating Objects on PlayStation: R1 to rotate objects clockwise, L1 to rotate items counterclockwise

Using The Sims 3 camera to move objects freely

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sims 4 camera has been criticized by fans for not being as freeing as its previous installment, The Sims 3. In the third game, not only was the camera better, but you were also able to have full control of your items. Thankfully, EA has updated the game for players to switch over to this camera mode without the use of any mods. To change your camera mode to The Sims 3 camera, go to Game Options and then Game Camera. Once you’re there, check the box next to The Sims 3 Camera.

With that turned on, just simply hold down Alt and click and drag your mouse to rotate any object in any direction. You can rotate into any angle, direction, and set-up that you wish, making designing much more free and creative.