How to see the Final Fireworks in Vampire Survivors

The Final Fireworks aren’t a giant weapon or some new powerup that is going to help you in battle. Instead, the Final Fireworks are an achievement, and it will likely be one of the last achievements you get in the game. It is also a reference to a specific scene within the game, which can only be witnessed once you have won a specific battle.

That battle will be intense and it can be discouraging if you lose, but it can be won. You just have to hang in there and give it your best efforts. Your reward will be one of the most beautiful sights you will see in Vampire Survivors, which is a fireworks show known as Final Fireworks.

Getting to the Final Fireworks fight

In order to get to the battle that leads to the Final Fireworks fight, you must be able to access Eudaimonia M. That location has two relics you need to obtain before you get to that fight. But Eudaimonia M. will not show up unless you have all the relics that currently exist. The relics you need are:

Magic Banger (Green Acres)

Milky Way Map (Dairy Plant)

Ars Gouda (Dairy Plant)

Sorceress’ Tears (Gallo Tower)

Randomazzo (Gallo Tower)

Glass Vizard (Moonglow)

Scrolls of Morbane (The Bone Zone)

Great Gospel (Cappella Magna)

Once all the relics have been obtained, you will be able to access Eudaimonia M. on the location select screen. It will not be in the list if you scroll down, you have to scroll up instead and it will be above the Mad Forest stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get into Eudaimonia M., you will need to get both the Gracia’s Mirror and the Seventh Trumpet relics that can only be found in that stage. When you first arrive, there won’t be a fight in the area. You will enter a large hole and then get one of the two relics based on whether you choose “Too Easy” or “Too Hard”.

You must then try out Inverse/Endless Mode in a level. You don’t have to complete the level, just at least participate in the mode for a few seconds and then leave. You can then return to Eudaimonia M. and grab the other relic that you missed.

Once this happens, you can access Eudaimonia M. as a regular stage. It is also the stage where you can see the Final Fireworks. But there will be a tough fight before you can view it.

Winning the Eudaimonia M. fight

Your chosen character will not have the benefit of any Golden Eggs, Arcanas, or other boosts they have acquired. Powerups obtained through the Power Up section will still be kept. Approach the hole where you got the two relics and you will enter another conversation with The Directer. Unlike your last two encounters, this begins a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Directer doesn’t hit hard, but can summon enemies in the first round to attack you. You can defeat the enemies for experience and build up your levels. Eventually, you will hear a cracking noise and the battlefield will shift. The Directer will then start hitting you with horizontal attacks that extend across the screen and tracking energy beam attacks.

At some points, a white Reaper figure will appear and instantly KO your character, even if they are at full health. Your Revives can keep you alive, or you can try to outrun the Reaper. Keep your attention on the incoming attacks and make sure you can attack The Directer as often as possible. More screen cracking sounds will be heard as the battle continues, but eventually you will win.

You know you have won when the environment changes and you appear to be gaining a lot of levels. Let the scene play out and then the Final Fireworks will play. This will be followed by a credits roll of everyone who was involved in the creation of Vampire Survivors. When you return to the results screen, you will get the Final Fireworks achievement.