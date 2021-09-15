How to set a screen in NBA 2K22

Off-ball play is incredibly important in NBA 2K22, as it can be the deciding factor as to whether you can or can’t open up space that can be used to create plays. One way to set up space is through a screen. A screen is when a offensive player who does not have the ball gets close to a defender. This prevents the defender from moving in the area where the player who set the screen is positioned. This can lead to either the ball carrier cutting into the paint and attempting a dunk or layup, or it can open up space in the perimeter to shoot a three-pointer.

So, how do you set up a screen in NBA 2K22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To set a screen, you will need to get close to a defender. Then, press B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation). This will allow you to set up in a screen position.

Keep in mind that this control is only for when you, whether it is in The City or in MyCareer, are setting up as a screen. If you want a CPU player to set a screen, press LB/L1. This will call for an AI player on your team to set a screen.