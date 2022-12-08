Epic Games has recently introduced the ability to set up Cabined Accounts, which are tailored toward young gamers. These are intended to provide a safe and inclusive experience and adequately maintain their privacy. Currently, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League have these accounts. Parents and guardians can control the player’s experience in these games to ensure they don’t face any problems. As such, parents might be wondering how to set up the player’s Cabined Accounts. With that in mind, here is a guide on how to set up a Cabined Account on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store Cabined Account Setup Guide

When a player tries to log in to the Epic Games Store or Launcher, they will be asked to give their date of birth. If they are under thirteen years or their country’s age of digital consent, their account will be deemed a Cabined Account. Then, they would require parental consent to access certain features of the Epic Games Store. The parent or guardian’s email address must be provided in order to review the player’s account as well as view the terms of Epic Games. Once parental consent is given, then the players’ account will no longer be a Cabined Account and they will be able to enjoy certain features permitted by the parent or guardian. The parent and guardian can fully control the players’ experience via the Parental Control settings in their Epic Account. Parents or guardians can also view the dedicated section on the official Epic Games website if they want to know certain things about the parental consent process.

While players are waiting for parental consent, they can play Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League along with in-game content. But, they cannot access certain features like voice chat or purchasing. Once parental consent is given, then they can access these features if they are permitted by the Parental Control Settings. This is also the same for young developers who want to access certain features of Unreal Engine.