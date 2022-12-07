Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League get kid-friendly Cabined Accounts

What do Fortnite, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Rocket League all have in common? They’re all some of the most-played titles under the Epic Games banner, but they’re also particularly popular among kids. Epic Games knows this, so it’s rolling out a new kind of account to keep them safer online.

Cabined Accounts, as Epic Games calls them, are intended to provide “a tailored experience that is safe and inclusive for younger players while maintaining access to the gameplay you love.” Cabined Accounts were announced on the Fortnite blog, but because they’re an offshoot of Epic accounts, they apply to every game within the company’s network.

Players who log into Fortnite (or another Epic-associated game) will be asked to provide their age. Those under the age of 18 will automatically be put into a Cabined Account. Once the parental consent process is complete, the minor will be able to play games with parental settings engaged. For anyone who has a previously established presence in Fortnite, their existing purchases and cosmetics will continue to be available within the Cabined Account. Parents can also make the decision to allow their children to hold a standard account without any sheltering or restrictions.

This is one of many changes that have come to Fortnite lately, though the others were more obvious content additions. Chapter 4 Season 1 has begun, completely rewriting the island for the third time. There are lots of characters and NPCs spread across all the new locations, and hot spots with top-tier loot have changed too.

As you’d expect, this isn’t the end of the Fortnite changes. There are plenty of battle pass bonuses to earn right now, and more cosmetics like a Hulk skin are on the horizon. According to a recent leak, new moves like double jumps and wall running will be making their way into the battle royale too.