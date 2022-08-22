How to set up controller support for Path of Exile

Initially launched on both the PlayStation 4 and PC, and later receiving support on the Xbox One, Path of Exile has had integrated controller support since launch. However, the game was later patched to enable controller inputs on the PC port as well, provided that the controller is properly connected and synced to the PC. The process of setting this up is particularly easy, despite requiring a few tweaked settings before you launch the game.

Connecting your controller to PC

Imgae via 8BitDo

Critical to playing Path of Exile with a controller is, of course, the controller. Most modern console controllers, such as Sony’s DualShock 4, the PlayStation 5’s DualSense, or Microsoft controllers from either the Xbox One or Series will work for the task, as all of these controllers require little to no additional hardware to sync up.

All of these controllers feature Bluetooth connectivity to PC, allowing you to play wirelessly so long as Bluetooth is enabled under the Devices category of Windows 10’s Settings menu. Xbox controllers will sync with the PC by double-tapping the Pair button located next to the left trigger.

On the other hand, both the Dualshock 4 and the DualSense will pair after simultaneously holding down the PS button at the center and the Create button at the top left for about three seconds. Keep in mind that the Dualshock 4 requires a third party program, such as DS4Windows, in order to work properly on PC.

If your PC does not support Bluetooth, or if you’d rather keep your controller charged throughout the play session, you can instead connect any of these controllers to your PC through a USB connection. Xbox One controllers and the DualShock 4 accept micro-USB connection from the top of the controller, while Xbox Series controllers and the DualSense require USB-C cables instead. Your PC should automatically recognize a new controller when plugged in through USB.

Using your controller in Path of Exile

Image via Sony

Once your controller has been properly connected, you can launch Path of Exile as normal. However, before you start playing, be sure to navigate over to the Input Options menu, click the drop-down box next to “Input Method,” and select “Controller.” If you have multiple controllers connected when you change your input method, you can choose your preferred peripheral from a second drop-down list just below.

Related: Does Path of Exile have crossplay? Answered

Switching to the controller setting will automatically adjust all in-game binds to those of your preferred controller. For example, flasks are mapped by default to the D-pad, while active skills occupy the four face buttons. However, there is currently no way to rebind controller inputs within the game itself.