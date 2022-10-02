How to set up mods for Bonelab

Bonelab has recently been released for VR headsets and, much like StressLevelZero’s previous game Boneworks, we can expect there will be plenty of weird and wonderful mods coming in the future for players to enjoy. However, for some, setting up mods can be an alien concept, but that’s where we come in. In this guide, we will walk you through how to set up mods in Bonelab for your VR system. Be warned, modding your game can sometimes lead to some issues like corrupt save files, so proceed at your own risk.

How to install mods for Bonelab

Adding mods to Bonelab is a relatively simple process, though depending on your hardware will differ slightly. For non Quest 2 users, you’ll first want to head to your mod site of choice (mod.io has been a popular choice) to find what you want and download the files. Once they have been downloaded, you’ll want to extract those files into the correct place to use them within Bonelab. To do this, you go to the following file directory: AppData/Locallow/Stress Level Zero/Bonelab/Mods. Once you have found this, extract your download file into this folder and the mod will be ready to download in the game.

Image Via Stress Level Zero

To access the mods in Bonelab, you’ll want to head over to the Mod Node in the Central Hub. When you approach the terminal and it turns on, click on the downloads option and click through the pop-up that follows. You’ll then see the list of options saying play, installed, approved, external, and settings. Click on the external option and all the mods you should be present in the list. From here, you simply click on the mods you want to install and they will add to the game.

How to install mods for Bonelab on the Quest 2

For those using the Quest 2, the process is near the same, with the only difference being where you save your files. To use mods on the Quest 2, you’ll first want to connect the Quest 2 to your PC and allow accessing data. Then, go into the Quest 2’s internal storage and go to the following file directory: Android/data/com.StressLevelZero.BONELAB/files/Mods. Once you have done this, extract your file into this folder and the next time you boot the game, your mods will be there and ready to access.

At the time of writing, there will likely only be a few mods out there, but if we see the same amount and level of modding as we did in Boneworks then expect to see new levels, weapons, texture packs, character skins, and whole new gameplay features.