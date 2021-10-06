How to set up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on Twitch

In a huge leak that was released early October 6, an anonymous hacker uploaded a 128GB torrent that seemingly holds all of Twitch’s information, including payout details and encrypted passwords. While the passwords are encrypted, you can never be too careful. We recommend that you not only change your Twitch password but also set up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) if you haven’t already. If you haven’t, we’ve created a guide on how to do so. At the moment, there are two ways to set up 2FA: through your phone number or through an authentication app.

Enabling 2FA through your phone number

Click on your avatar and hit settings Go to the security and privacy tab Hit ‘Set-up Two-Factory Authentication’ Hit ‘Enable 2FA’ From here, you’ll need to put in your phone number. Once you do so, Twitch will send you a seven digit verfication code via text message. Enter the seven digits and then hit continue.

Enabling 2FA through an authentication app

Image via Twitch

Scan the QR code through your authentication app Once you’ve scanned the QR code, enter the six digit verification code that was generated and then hit submit.

If you’ve done the steps correctly, your account will now have 2FA activated. Now every time you log into Twitch, you’ll have to enter a code that was sent to you via text message or generated by your authentication app. This will prevent anyone else from getting into your account.