How to set up your Transfer ID in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

When you spent a lot of time or money on a game, particularly a gacha game like Disney Twisted-Wonderland, you’ll want to make sure your game data is safe and you can keep your progress if something happens to your phone or you get a new one. Thankfully, this game has a way for you to safely transfer your data if something happens to your device.

To set up your transfer ID, hit the third button on the left-hand side with the wrench and screwdriver as its icon. Tap on settings and you’ll see two options: Transfer (Password) and Transfer (Link). The first option has you set up a password alongside your Transfer ID. On the game’s title screen, you can input both your Transfer ID and password on the game’s main title screen to recover your data. It’s important to note that the password needs to be between eight and 15 characters, so be sure to set it to something that you can remember.

The second option will have you link it to your Google Account. So, as long as you have access to the account it’s associated with on your device, you’ll be able to successfully redownload all your game data. By completing each Transfer option, you will be rewarded with 30 gems, giving you 60 gems in total if you decide to do both.