How to sign up for The Cycle: Frontier closed beta playtest

After languishing in obscurity during its first three years of early access, The Cycle has been reborn as Frontier. The Cycle: Frontier has a completely different, much more high-stakes gameplay, and is currently in its first official closed beta playtest, which began on Sept. 30, and will run until Nov. 1. Frontier is visually almost identical to the original The Cycle, but plays nothing like it, opting instead to mirror Escape From Tarkov’s gameplay and progression design.

To get in The Cycle: Frontier closed beta, all you have to do is head to the official sign-up page and enter your email address. Those who wish to play through Steam can sign up on the game’s official Steam page. Frontier is currently only available on PC. If you are selected, you should receive a follow-up email with your Epic Games Store access code within the next couple of days. At this stage, new applicants are apparently being accepted in the beta quite easily, as developer Yager seems very eager to test their new designs.

Note, that the application form mentions an NDA requirement, which is no longer in effect. As of Oct. 7, everyone participating in The Cycle: Frontier closed beta playtest may freely stream, share, and discuss the game.