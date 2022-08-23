How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening Beta

Funcom’s ambitious Dune: Awakening MMO was given a first-look cinematic during Gamescom 2022. Though the game is still far away from a release day, players and Dune fans can sign up for the Beta right now.

Where to sign up for the Dune: Awakening Beta

Funcom launched an official Dune games website, which goes over more details about Awakening and the game’s social media. You can also sign up for the Beta on the website. At the bottom of the screen, there’s a button that reads, “Sign up for the Beta.” Click on it and fill out the blank with your email address. You can opt to be emailed more news about other titles made by Funcom, yet once you fill in your email address and check off that you agree to be sent emails about future info on Dune titles, you only need to press the register button at the bottom of the window.

Funcom will then start sending you emails about any future news on Dune: Awakening and the company will eventually send out a notification to get into the Beta. The Beta does not have a release date. The website also has info on Dune: Spice Wars, another Funcom published game set in the world of Arrakis. Spice Wars is currently in early access for Microsoft Windows, and Spice Wars focuses on gathering supplies like water and fuel cells.

Both Spice Wars and Awakening take place in the fictional sand planet of Arrakis, the setting of the Dune novels and the films of the same name. Even though the first Dune novel came out in 1965, the brand has become more relevant recently. The first part of the critically acclaimed Dune reboot film was released in 2021, with part 2 on its way. Alongside with all the new games being release, Dune may end up being the new hit franchise for sci-fi gamers to get into.