How to sign up for the Exoprimal Open Beta Test

Exoprimal is Capcom’s latest third-person shooter, centering on a group of super soldiers fighting dinosaurs falling from the sky. As gamers prepare their best dino-hunting tools for the game’s full release, they can sign and participate in the Open Beta Test for Exoprimal. The title and the Open Beta Test will become available on multiple hardware, but you must have a specific gaming ID linked to your desired platform.

How to sign up for the Open Beta Test for Exoprimal

Before you can sign up for the Open Beta Test for Exoprimal, you must create a Capcom ID. You can create an account on the official Capcom ID webpage. Once you have a Capcom ID, scroll down on your Account Page to find the External accounts links. You link your PlayStation Network, Xbox Network, and Steam account by pressing the link button next to each option.

Once your Capcom ID is linked to your preferred Network, head to the Exoprimal Open Beta Test store page on either the PSN Store, Xbox Store, or Steam. Put the Open Beta in your library, and you will be notified when the Beta is ready to download. The Beta’s test period begins on March 16 at 5 PM PT and lasts until March 19 at 4:59 PM PT. For the UTC timezone, the Beta will start on March 17 at midnight and last until March 19 at 11:59 PM. The Beta will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, with crossplay enabled between PlayStation consoles and Xbox.

Those who play on the Open Beta will be handed a survey to fill out. Filling out the survey will reward you with a download code sent to the email address registered to your Capcom ID. The code will be a unique charm called the Aibius Medal that you can place on your playable character. The Medal is proof that you played the Open Beta Test. Exoprimal will officially launch on July 14.