How to Sign up for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is an upcoming mobile game that retells the games within the Final Fantasy VII sub-franchise. The game was announced with a new trailer during Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Livestream, and was later shown again during Summer Game Fest 2023. A second closed beta will be available to fans, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help everyone that wants to try it out early.

Steps to Sign up for the Closed Beta for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

To sign up for the closed beta for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, fans need to open the Google Play or App Store and pre-register for the game now. Everyone that pre-registers for the game will be included in the upcoming 2023 closed beta and get several rewards based on the overall number of fans that pre-register. The top reward is a 5-Star Ticket, which will unlock when 1 million users have signed up to join the closed beta.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis retells the main Final Fantasy VII games, covering major story points in the original Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core, and the Remake. Players can take on the role of classic iconic characters like Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Zack. The game will allow the player to change the characters’ different outfits, be limited to specific regions, and be free-to-play with microtransactions.

Ever Crisis uses a mixture of different types of graphics. When in combat, the game uses high-resolution graphics based on the models from the Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, when traveling in the overworld, Ever Crisis uses lower definition chibi-based graphics. The chibi-based graphics are more akin to the original Final Fantasy VII.

The main tagline for Ever Crisis is “Another Possibility for a Remake,” implying that Ever Crisis will feature its own version of the events of the Final Fantasy VII universe. The latest trailer for the game came out alongside one for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second in the ‘Remake’ series for that game. This could indicate that the game will take place in the same universe, but no one will know for sure until it’s released.