Final Fantasy VII Every Crisis Finally Increases Max Character Levels

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has enjoyed a successful launch for a full month now. This is thanks to its great art style and fun, bite-sized adventures with all the characters we’ve grown to love over the years, along with a few new interesting faces. We’ve already seen quite a few banners, an ever-present beach event, and a meaty progression of the story in such a short period of time. It seems like all that’s left is more progression for the characters themselves.

Recently, Square Enix announced that a level increase is coming soon and that fans will have ample opportunity to strengthen their teams. We’ve been able to do that mostly by upgrading weapons and nodes so far, so this comes as a welcome change for those of us looking to progress beyond those options. It’s only a matter of time before we receive new characters that’ll join the lineups, so this new level increase will give players more to do in the future as well.

Power Increase Initiated

The team at Square Enix has taken to Twitter to announce a small level increase from fifty to fifty-five. This comes off the heels of the recently released story continuation of The First Soldier, featuring a young Sephiroth and his new cohorts in Soldier Class P-0. The level increase plans to go into effect as of October 12 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. This gives players around the world the opportunity to jump in immediately and start grinding.

As of Oct. 12 7:00 PM PDT, all playable characters' maximum level will be further increased.

The response to this announcement has been mixed but generally positive, as some of the more worried players are struggling to level up all their characters already to the initial cap of level fifty. Others are happy for the big power boost it will offer for maxed characters, as some of the content is a bit difficult currently, thanks to the ever-increasing power requirements. Overall, this announcement seems to have increased the appetite for more characters like the bubbly ninja Yuffie and the mysterious gunslinging Vincent.

One thing’s for sure: players are not left wanting when it comes to progression, even if it is a little time-consuming with the low drop rates for materials and weapons. Hopefully, in the future, the team could look into addressing that system as well, as it’s sure to have an overall positive effect on the game. Then again, maybe they’re waiting for more characters to be added before nerfing some of the requirements for the current progression system.