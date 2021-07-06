How to sign up for the Lemnis Gate beta – Dates, platforms, exclusive rewards

Lemnis Gate, the third or possibly fourth shooter game about time loops releasing in 2021, is just around the corner. The game is scheduled to release in August on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Ahead of the official launch, developer Ratloop Games Canada is holding a free beta period for Lemnis Gate. Players will be able to test run two of the game’s modes, and experience the game in its almost completely finished state.

The Lemnis Gate beta playtest will be available to PC players only, and it will be free. Lemnis Gate will be a paid game at launch, so the beta is a good opportunity for players to decide whether the game is worth it for them. It should be noted that the beta version of Lemnis Gate does not include all of the game’s content. Players will only have access to two game modes across four maps, though all seven playable operators will be available.

The Lemnis Gate beta will run for five days, from Thursday July 22 at 1 PM EDT until Monday July 26 at 1 PM EDT. Access to the beta will be distributed randomly through social media channels. To get a Steam key for the Lemnis Gate beta, you can join the game’s official Discord, or follow Lemnis Gate on Twitter. During the beta period, keys will also be distributed through Twitch drops, so watching other play the game could be your way in.

Rewards

Lemnis Gate players will be able to unlock exclusive cosmetic rewards during the beta period. These themed weapon and character cosmetics comprise a set called Chameleon Company, and can be earned gradually by paying matches during the Lemnis Gate beta. Anything players unlock during the beta will carry into the full release of the game. These rewards do not seem to be available to earn or purchase outside of the beta.