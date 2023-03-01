Pax Dei, a new sandbox MMO set in medieval times is on the way. If you are a fan of social games like this, you likely want to give the game a try as early as possible to see how much time you want to invest into it. Luckily, play tests will be happening soon. Here is how to sign up for the Pax Dei alpha.

How to playtest the Pax Dei alpha

Signing up to help playtest the Pax Dei alpha is rather simple. Start off by going to the game’s official website and clicking the red Alpha sign-up button. When the enter email box opens, put your personal email in and check the Privacy Notice box.

After you have entered your email, all you need to do is look out for an email from the game in the next couple of weeks. This email will give you the chance to fully complete setting up your profile for the service and give you a better chance of being selected for the alpha. If selected, you will get an email as well, so be sure to check your spam box if you don’t see it in your inbox.

With Pax Dei only about to start in alpha, you can expect the game to be pretty rough at times with plenty of bugs. If you get in, you can provide feedback for how to make the game better and sure up any unintended issues that are likely to arise. Don’t expect to get too attached to your character in these early day tests, as there will likely be full resets where all progress is lost in the process of the developers adding and adjusting features to the game.