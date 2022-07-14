How to sign up for the WoW Dragonflight Alpha

Every day brings us closer to the official release of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight. After the official announcement in April, Blizzard opened the floodgates for anyone to sign up for the upcoming beta, though no date was given for its release. Now you can sign up for the Dragonflight alpha, try out the new content and assist with development. Here’s how.

Signing up for the WoW Dragonflight Alpha

The Dragonflight Alpha is a separate beast from the opt-in beta back in April. You will, however, need to have already been selected to be a tester to join the alpha testing phase.

As a refresher, signing up for the opt-in beta is simple. Head to the official Dragonflight page, scroll to the bottom, and click the Beta Opt-In button. This will open a page that will prompt you to log in to your Battle.net account. Once you do, you’ll be redirected to the main page with a thank you message where the button once was.

Provided you’ve been selected as a tester, to sign up for the Dragonflight Alpha, you need to do the following:

Sign in to your Battle.net app and navigate to the World of Warcraft page in your Games list

In the Game Version & Account drop-down menu above the Play button, change your Region/Account to “Alpha: Dragonflight”

Install the TEST client. Once fully installed, a Play button will replace the Install button

With the Dragonflight Alpha installed, press Play to log in, then select any of the available Test Servers

You can choose to create a new character or copy over one on the live servers using the Copy Character option

Enter the game and start testing

Once you enter the test, expect to experience plenty of new features. The Dragonflight expansion promises masses of new content, including the ability to ride dragons, new zones and areas to explore, a new race and class to experiment with, and much more.