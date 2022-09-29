What is the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is an exciting expansion that adds a new race, class, and interesting ability that will throw even long-running veterans a new challenge to get their heads around. But no one can play it just yet. This guide explains the release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so you know exactly what date to prepare for.

When can you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Activision Blizzard has confirmed a November 28 release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The expansion was officially revealed on April 19, 2022, along with a cinematic trailer and many other details. Fans have long speculated that the expansion would release in November 2022 because it was revealed when pre-orders opened that the expansion would be releasing this year. The end of November was also when Shadowlands launched two years ago.

Activision Blizzard has been testing the expansion via a beta for some time now and has made many changes and adjustments to the game based on player feedback. The game will also feature the Winds of Wisdom experience buff leading up to the release date for the final version of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.