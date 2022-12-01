A Steam Deck is a coveted electronic item that can make playing PC games on the go a bit easier. If you haven’t acquired one yet, there’s a chance for you to receive one while watching the Game Awards, which will happen live on December 8 at 7:30 PM ET. Here’s what you need to know about how to sign up to win a free Steam Deck by watching the Game Awards.

Signing up to win a free Steam Deck watching the Game Awards

It’s important to note the offer is only available if you live in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or the European Union. If you do not live in these parts of the world, you won’t be able to sign up and receive a Steam Deck. It’s also important to note that you must have created a Steam account between November 14, 2021, to November 14, 2022, and purchased on Steam. Your account must also be in good standing; it cannot be limited.

So long as you meet these requirements, head to this Steam page and sign in using your preferred Steam account. Once you’ve registered on the account you want to use, make sure to watch the Game Awards through Steam. Alongside the Steam Deck giveaway, a sale will be centered around the games highlighted at the Game Awards show. We recommend making sure you set a reminder to attend the show and watch it while in Steam.

The giveaway will have steam having someone win a Steam Deck every minute of the Game Awards show. The giveaway will run for two hours and thirty minutes, so there is a time period associated with the event.