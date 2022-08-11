How to skip cutscenes in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a very involved video game. The game has elaborate lore with a lot of characters and plenty of cutscenes to watch. Sometimes the cutscenes can be overbearing, and you do not have the time to sit through them, especially if you’re restarting the game on a different server. Though the storyline for Tower of Fantasy is well thought-out and worth seeing through, sometimes you need to skip through some cutscenes, particularly cutscenes you have already seen.

Can you skip cutscenes in Tower of Fantasy?

Fortunately, there’s a simple way to skip cutscenes in Tower of Fantasy. If you’re playing the game on the mobile, tap on your screen during a cutscene or extended dialogue exchange between characters. After you tap on your screen for a while, the Skip prompt will appear in the top right-hand corner. To get the Skip prompt to appear on PC, you click with your mouse a few times during a cutscene or dialogue.

However, you can’t skip certain cutscenes or dialogue exchanges. Some cutscenes require you to perform a Quick Time Event (QTE) and can’t be skipped. Some conversations with NPCs will request you to choose an answer, and you cannot skip these dialogues as well. If you are using autoplay to get through dialogue, the autoplay will wait for your input if you need to select an answer.

Though we recommend that you play the game by watching the cutscenes so that you understand the story, if you are rolling on different servers it becomes vital that you can skip some cutscenes. Starting over on a new server will sometimes force you to go through the early parts of the game again, meaning you will have to witness the same cutscenes again. If you experience these cutscenes already, then it’s alright for you to skip them.