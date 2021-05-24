How to skip rounds in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Outbreak mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has definitely been a success since it debuted early in 2021. It has multiple giant maps compared to what Zombie players are used to, so there is an immensely more considerable amount of exploring you can do. However, it means rounds take much longer with that much bigger space than they would in a traditional Zombies match. Rounds do not end until you complete the main objective, but you also have multiple side objectives and looting vacant buildings to do before you go to that primary objective. If you find the process taking too long, you may want to skip a round. Here is how to do that.

Skipping a round in Outbreak is very simple but will make the round you go to more challenging than before. While you cannot skip round one, you can instantly skip the second by completing the main objective in round one and going to the beacon and selecting Warp, which traditionally would move you forward one level. After you choose Warp, you have 10 seconds until the following map begins loading. Start firing into the sphere at the top of the beacon. Lay into it enough, and it will eventually explode, and slump to the side a bit. When it does, you have told the game that you want to skip the next round.

When the countdown ends, you will load into the following map and should notice that you have skipped over a round. The game will throw Zombies at you like it usually would when reaching this level, so while you have skipped the grind of a round, you have also missed out on any resources and opportunities to upgrade your gear. We would generally only recommend this if you are looking for a challenge faster or trying to earn more Refined and Flawless Aetherium quicker.