How to slide in MLB The Show 22

An underrated component of running on the base paths in MLB The Show 22 is sliding. Slides not only help with sneaking in to snag an extra base that one might not have had, but it can also used in other situations. Like, for example, preventing the defense from turning a double play. But how exactly can you execute a slide in MLB The Show 22? There are a number of different controls for sliding, but all are closely related.

To slide in MLB The Show 22, users should get acquainted with the right analog stick. For all three platforms (Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo), users will need to shift the right stick around, in order to slide. However, each direction does a different kind of slide.

Here’s a breakdown of each, starting with slides at home plate:

TypeControl
Straight in feet-firstRight Stick (Up)
Straight in headfirstRight Stick (Down)
Wide right feet-firstRight Stick (Down-Right)
Wide right headfirstRight Stick (Up-Right)
Wide left feet-firstRight Stick (Down-Left)
Wide left headfirstRight Stick (Down-Up)

And for sliding into the bases:

TypeControl
Straight in feet-firstRight Stick (Down)
Straight in headfirstRight Stick (Up)
Hook to the leftRight Stick (Left)
Hook to the rightRight Stick (Right)
Break up a double playRight Stick (Down)

That’s the gist of sliding in MLB The Show 22. It shouldn’t be too complicated, once you get comfortable with the different controls for each type of slide.

