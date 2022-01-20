How to solve all Subway puzzles in The Pedestrian

Once the tutorial world is complete in The Pedestrian, players will be sent down to a traverse through a Subway station, ultimately becoming the second main section of the game. Compared to the previous section, the subway puzzles are much more challenging, especially due to the introduction of several hidden mechanics needed to advance. Although there are a number of solutions for each stage, here is how we recommend completing every one in the Subway.

Stage one and two

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once going down the elevator, you’ll be met with two fairly easy levels, with the first having a laser beam that could potentially harm you. As shown above, simply hit the lever nearby to have a moving box block the beam. Once you’ve gone through the door to the left, take the next stage’s bounce contraption to advance to the third stage.

Stage three

Screenshot by Gamepur

As we’ve mentioned previously, this is where hidden mechanics come into play. In this stage, you’ll be tasked with pushing the box found near the laser beam to the end of the level. To begin, you’ll want to position and connect the panels as shown above. Next, take the ladder and head into the door in the top-right corner of the middle panel. Once near the laser, jump over it to reach the box so that you can push it to the bottom floor.

After, head back to the middle panel and take the door to bottom-left to use the contraption and the door above it. This will bring you back to the box, as you should then drag it all the way back to the middle panel. With the box in hand, finally take the middle panel’s bottom-right door and set the box just under the exit. You should now be able to jump over the hurdle and exit stage three.

Stage four and five

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this level, you’ll just need to pick up the wire that is set on the bottom floor and connect each end of it to the plugs on each side of the room to advance. Once onto the next stage, grab the key nearby the door and drop it on the floor below. After, climb back up to activate the lever in the top-corner to push the key to the bottom-right corner of the room. You’ll then pick this key back up, climb to the top once more, and unlock your way to the exit.

Stage six and seven (part one)

Screenshot by Gamepur

As players simply need to take the door straight ahead to advance through stage six, stage seven certainly makes up for the lack of difficult. When entering its room, there will be three different passage ways to take. To start, go through the door in the top-right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin this area, set up the panels and their links in the manner shown above. If done correctly, you should be able get to the lever in the bottom-left corner of the stage. However, instead of activating it, go through the door nearby, and grab the key in the next room. You’ll then want to drop it onto the white platform and head back to turn on the lever.

As this action should now block the beam, head back to the panel with only two ladders and go down the one on the right side now. Now, you will be able to turn off the laser by jumping behind it and activating its lever. You’ll then need to pick up the key and head to the door directly to your left. Before heading through the exit, make sure to bring the box nearby with you.

Stage seven (part two)

Screenshot by Gamepur

After stepping back into stage seven’s main room, leave the box behind and take the door in the top-left corner. After being sent to another puzzle, link the panels as demonstrated above and follow the path until you’re able to pick up the computer chip that is in the middle panel. From there, continue onto the exit and drop it off next to the box.

Stage seven (part three)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the last thing you’ll need is a wire that can be found after going through the main room’s bottom-left door. Of course, it will bring you to one last puzzle where you need to position the panels in the fashion above. After, go through the door on the left and continue on until you reach the box, as you should push it to the bottom floor. Then, head to the next room on the left and pick up the key. Once that’s done, go back and use the box to jump over the ledge and return to the room with the lever.

After activating it, go back to where you started the puzzle, but now take the door to the right. Use the now-moving block to get to the ladder above, as the wire and exit will be in the room that follows. With the wire, box, and computer chip in the main room, take the chip and go down the ladder to place it into one of the device’s slots (as shown below). Finally, pick up the wire to attach each end to the outlets in the room. For the outlet on the ceiling, you will need to jump onto the box to be able to reach it.

Once all of these items are in place, make your way through the door that opens in the top-right corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage eight

Screenshot by Gamepur

After leaving stage seven’s main room, the passage will lead to a puzzle with a contraption that will send you bouncing. Use the contraption to grab the box in the top-left corner. Now, drag the box back down onto the contraption for it to fly and land near the exit in the top-right. To finish, jump on the box to climb toward the exit.

Stage nine

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the final stage in the Subway section, you’ll be required to flip the switches below you until the conductor’s screen shows a certain number. As the photo on the left side of the wall suggests, use the switches to change this number to 199. Then, activate the switch on the top floor to get to the third part of The Pedestrian.