How to Fix Can’t Access Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree expansion just dropped on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. However, there are a majority of players who are unable to access it even after knowing and completing all the tasks to start the DLC. Players have tried countless workarounds floating around in the community. We’ll be mentioning some of the best fixes for players who still can’t access the Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Not Accessible

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

There are several reasons why players can’t access the DLC, even though they’ve fulfilled all requirements. One of the most common reasons is that the game does not recognize the installed DLC. However, our solutions below are sure to help you play the Shadow of Erdtree expansion without problems.

Make Sure to Download the DLC

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

The first fix is an obvious one, make sure that you’ve downloaded the DLC/updated the game. First, you need to launch Elden Ring and spot which version you have installed on the bottom-right of the screen. If the information states the name of the DLC “Shadow of the Erdtree,” this means the DLC is successfully installed.

However, if your game isn’t detecting the DLC, I recommend that you go to your designated store e.g. Steam, Playstation Store, or Microsoft Store. Head towards your game library and make sure that the DLC is checkmarked in your add-ons. If the DLC wasn’t enabled before, the game will proceed to download it.

Tip for PS5: Players on PS5 can use the Restore Licenses feature by going into Settings > User & Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses.

Power Cycle Your Console or PC

If your DLC is installed and you’re still unable to play it, the most simple and effective fix is power cycling your system.

You can simply shut down your PS5, Xbox, or PC and remove the plug from the power outlet. Wait for 2-3 minutes before plugging it back in and powering the system on. After that, you can boot up Elden Ring again and check whether you can access the DLC now.

There’s a high chance that you’ll be able to play the DLC now.

Reinstall Elden Ring

If nothing else works, I recommend uninstalling and then reinstalling the game. Don’t worry, this will not affect your save files.

This will install the latest copy of the game on your system. This will help your system detect the DLC from the get-go and you’ll be able to start playing it right away (considering you’ve done all the required tasks to access it).

These were all the fixes that will help you fix the issue of being unable to play Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Hopefully, the developers will patch this issue in an update so players won’t have to suffer for long and can finally play the DLC without problems.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy