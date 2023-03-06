How to solve Depulso Puzzle Room 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are three Depulso Puzzle Rooms hidden around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. A Depulso Puzzle Room is a large room that is essentially one big puzzle, or set of puzzles. As you’d expect from the name, you mostly use Depulso to move objects around to solve these puzzles, but sometimes other spells come in useful as well, particularly Accio, which is basically the “pull” to Depulso’s “push”. Depulso Puzzle Room 1 is located off the Long Gallery between the Potions Classroom and the Bell Tower Courtyard, and solving it is no easy task.

How to complete Depulso Puzzle Room 1

To complete Depulso Puzzle Room 1, you have to open three chests in hard to reach places. Each chest contains a piece of gear, and opening the first two chests adds a new block to the puzzle room. Opening the third chest makes a Collection Chest appear in the corridor leading to the puzzle room, and that’s your reward for solving Depulso Puzzle Room 1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Push or pull the cube that’s one level above the floor to the west, then push or pull it to the north (the cube underneath it will go with it), then pull it to the east so that it’s up against the two cubes lying against the north wall. Now pull the cube that’s two levels above the floor to the north, then to the west; then push it to the north, then to the east. You can now climb onto the cube that’s one level off the floor and, from there, jump to the dube that’s two levels off the floor, and climb up to the first chest. Once you’ve got the chest, hit the glowing, spinning thing to reset the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Push or pull the cube on the floor in the middle of the room to the north, so that it joins with the cube against the north wall. Next, pull those two cubes south, then push them east so they form a bridge over the bottomless void. Push or pull the cube one level above the floor to the east, then pull it to the north. Now you can jump from the bridge to the cube that’s one level up and, from there, climb up to get the next chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Push or pull the cube that’s one level above the floor to the west, then push or pull it to the south, then pull it to the east (along with the cub it’s now stuck to). Climb up onto those two cubes, then jump to the cube that’s floating two levels above the floor, and get the third and final chest.