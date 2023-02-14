There are plenty of side quests for you to discover as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy with some of them having a strong focus on puzzles. Sophronia Franklin has a quest for you and it involves finding the Hall of Herodiana. Once there, you must complete all of the puzzles within the hall to obtain her costume. These puzzles get more difficult as you go with the second room being fairly difficult compared to the first. This guide will show you how to complete the Depulso Room 2 puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete the Hall of Herodiana room 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hall of Herodiana is filled with three puzzle rooms with each requiring two spells to solve them. The spells needed for these rooms are Accio and Depulso. If you haven’t picked it up yet, you can learn Depulso from Professor Sharp. The first puzzle is rather simple and only requires one move. The second room, however, has multiple moving blocks and is far more difficult than the first one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this puzzle off, you will want to use Accio on the left side block. This will move the block toward you and out of the way so it doesn’t impede your progress later. Remember, the moving blocks will stick to each other if they come into contact with one another so it is best to keep them separated until you need them to touch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the single block out of the way, use Accio again on the double block on the right side of the room. Pull the block over to the left side of the room where the single block once was. Since the single block is out of the way, the two blocks shouldn’t stick together.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, use Depulso on the double block to push it toward the back of the room. This will allow you to use the block to climb up to the exit of this puzzle room and continue on to the third room of the Hall of Herodiana.