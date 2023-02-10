The Argyllshire map is one of several small puzzles you’re going to encounter during your adventure in Hogwarts Legacy. The way you go about activating this puzzle might not seem immediately obvious, but after you try out a handful of spells, the solution will come to you, and you can get beyond the secret door waiting behind it. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Argyllshire map puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to open the Argyllshire map and use the button in Hogwarts Legacy

When you use Revelio on the map, you’ll receive a Field Guide page about it, but it won’t do anything for the door. Instead, the only way to directly interact with the map, and unlock its secrets, has to do with the button on the top of it. If you’re looking for this map, you can find it while exploring The South Wing of Hogwarts, to the northeast of the Clock Tower Courtyard.

Related: How to reach the Poidsear Coast in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, aim at the button at the top of this map. You need to have access to a specific spell to open it. The spell you’re looking to get is called Depulso, a Force spell that pushes enemies away from you. It also pushes objects away from your character, and you use this spell to open the door. This activates the center of the map, causing it to open, allowing you inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There a handful of items inside this secret room for you to collect. One is a chest, and another is a small note on the desk on the right side of the room. There will also be a Moth mirror for you to complete inside this area.