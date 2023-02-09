There are plenty of spells for you to learn and master, and you make your way through Hogwarts Legacy, with each spell offering you new ways to play the game. When you are tired of using Accio to pull items toward you, turn to the Depulso spell. This spell pushes items and enemies away, so you no longer need to deal with them — a perfect tool to use in combat or around the castle. This guide will show you how to unlock the Depulso spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Most of the spells you learn in Hogwarts Legacy will either come from the teachers during class or by completing an assignment. For the Depulso spell, you must complete Professor Sharp’s first assignment, which involves getting and using multiple potions. You need to obtain three potions: Focus, Endurus, and Maxima. Each one of these potions must be consumed as well to complete the assignment.

The easiest way to obtain all of these potions is to go to the potion shop in Hogsmeade. You can purchase all three of these potions from Mr. Pippin for around 1,500 Galleon. Of course, if you don’t feel like spending so much on these potions, you can also purchase the recipes and make them yourself. This will still be fairly expensive, but you will be able to make them at any potion station. You will need the following ingredients for each potion:

Focus Potion recipe – 1 Lacewing Flies, 1 Fluxweed Stem, 1 Dugbog Tongue

1 Lacewing Flies, 1 Fluxweed Stem, 1 Dugbog Tongue Maxima Potion recipe – 1 Leech Juice, 1 Spider Fang

1 Leech Juice, 1 Spider Fang Endurus Potion recipe – 1 Ashwinder Egg, 1 Mongrel Fur

Once you have made all of the potions, consume them side by side, and you will easily complete the assignment. You must make sure that you at least consume the Maxima or Endurus potions while the other is still active, or it won’t count toward the assignment. After completing the assignment, attend a potions class. Once the class is complete, talk to Professor Sharp, and you will learn the Depulso spell.