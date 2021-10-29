How to solve the Botopia sliding puzzles in Inscryption

After the end of Act 2, you find yourself waking up in P03’s Botopia, which is home to a cold, futuristic interpretation of the card game. At first, you are shackled to the table, but after the power breaks, your captor instructs you to fix it, allowing you to explore your surroundings. In one corner of the room, you will find two sliding puzzles waiting to be completed.

These puzzles essentially mimic a scenario from a round in the card game. So, the idea is to work out how to deal five damage to your opponent in one attack by adjusting the tiles and clicking the bell. However, if you’d prefer to save some time, our guide is here to help. Below you will find the solutions to the sliding block puzzles:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might be wondering if solving these sliding block puzzles is essential to completing Inscryption. The answer is both yes and no. The first puzzle unlocks Mrs. Bomb’s Remote, a gadget that places Explode Bots on all empty spaces. It is handy for defeating the Photographer, Act 3’s first boss. Meanwhile, the second unlocks the Lonely Wizbot, an amusing talking card that is not required to reach the standard ending. But it’s worth getting nonetheless, particularly since our guide saves you from having to find the solution.