How to solve the Brocburrow Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action-RPG, and as in most games of this type, collecting loot plays a big part, and some of the best loot is the increasingly powerful gear you can dress your budding witch or wizard up in. Unfortunately, if you spend more time looting chests than visiting shops, then you’re going to quickly end up filling all of your gear slots, which means that in order to pick up new gear, you’ll have to destroy an item of old gear, or else interrupt whatever you’re doing in order to go visit a vendor. The good news is that if you just want to hoard more gear, then there is a way. Every time you complete a level of the ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ exploration Challenge, you get more gear slots. One of the more difficult Merlin Trials is in the little village of Brocburrow, which is high in the hills southeast of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

How to complete the Merlin Trial in Brocburrow

The Brocburrow Merlin Trial is on a little rocky mound right in the middle of Brocburrow village, so sprinkle a handful of Mallowsweet Leaves onto the Merlin Trial marker, and start looking around for a puzzle to solve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your objective in the Brocburrow Merlin Trial is to move a large stone ball into a circular stone recess in the ground, and the good news is you don’t need to learn any advanced spells to do it. Your Basic Cast and any Force spell (such as Accio) will, quite literally, do the trick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Brocburrow Merlin Trial marker, head south and follow the path up the mountainside. You should pass the circular stone recess on the way. Use your Basic Cast spell to destroy all three of the loose stone walls on the path, then use a spell to make the large stone ball roll down the hill. With a bit of luck, and maybe some skill, it’ll roll its way into the circular stone recess. But if it misses, just work some magic to get it into the target. Once it’s in place, the Merlin Trial will complete.