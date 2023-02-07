How Merlin Trials work in Hogwarts Legacy

The Merlin Trials are one of the many mysteries you can learn about in Hogwarts Legacy that are hidden throughout the map. You might encounter the symbols on the ground outside of Hogwarts, but they don’t become available to you until you complete a quest called the Trials of Merlin, where you encounter Nora Treadwell, a researcher who has been studying these symbols for quite some time. Here’s what you need to know about the Merlin Trials work in Hogwarts Legacy.

What to do with Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

How you solve a Merlin Trial will have to do with the particular trial. Not everyone is the same, but you can find their locations on the map indicated by the Mallowsweet icon that appears on the map. Whenever you run by one of these areas, it becomes a point of interest on your map, so even if you can’t find it immediately, there’s a good chance you can return to a Merlin Trial and complete it at another point.

Related: Do you have a Patronus in Hogwarts Legacy?

When you arrive at the location, you’ll need to figure out how to trigger the trial and what you need to do to complete it. It’s also important that you have Mallowsweet Leaves on you. If you do not have these leaves, you won’t be able to progress through any of these quests. Tracking down these leaves can take a great deal of time. Alternatively, there are a few locations where you can find them, such as the Herbology classroom or by purchasing the seeds in Hogsmeade and growing them in the Room of Requirement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We encourage players to work through the Merlin Trials because it steadily unlocks inventory slots for your character. This makes it easier to carry around more gear, rather than immediately needing to sell them at a store.