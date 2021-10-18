How to solve the cabin sliding puzzles in Inscryption

Loading up Inscryption, you likely know that when you are not engaged in a match, you can explore the cabin during Act 1 — with Leshy’s permission, of course. While not particularly large, there are many puzzles to solve and items to interact with. Perhaps the hardest-to-understand puzzle is also one of the most critical — the sliding block puzzles.

We did not employ any grand strategy to solve these puzzles, just moved blocks around until we solved it — but our brute force method will help save you some time and frustration. Below are the sliding block puzzle solutions:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may be wondering if you need to do these puzzles, and the answer is yes, you do. In addition to getting you valuable cards and totems, one puzzle reward, in particular, is a Caged Wolf card, which is necessary to advance the plot.

Of the other rewards, however, the Squirrel Totem is extremely important as well — if combined with the right Sigil from the Woodcarver event, you can make your Squirrel cards extremely potent tools. How about combining it with the Sigil that grants 4 bones on death? That would allow for some extremely powerful Turn 1 plays off a single sacrifice.