How to solve the Grand Staircase Tower door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Grand Staircase is a huge magical staircase that spirals up a large tower in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It’s also one of the six areas of the school, and the location of two of those tricky puzzle doors that require you to do arithmetic with pictures of mythical, magical creatures. One of those puzzle doors is very close to the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame.

How to open the Grand Staircase Tower puzzle door in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve already unlocked the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame, then fast travel to it. Otherwise, set it as a waypoint on the map, and walk or run to it. If you’re heading up the Grand Staircase, you might see the puzzle door on the outer wall on your way up. If not, just start at the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame, and go a short way down the Grand Staircase. The puzzle door is on the west wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to know is that the creature icons around the door are numbered, from left to right, 0 to 9, so wherever you see one, it represents a number. To unlock the door, the numbers on the points of the two triangles have to add up to the numbers inside the triangles, so you need to roll the triangles located near the door so that they display the correct icon. The top triangle reads 15 + dragon (2) + ? = 23, so roll the “?” triangle (on the wall a little way up the stairs) until it shows a salamander (6).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bottom triangle reads hydra (3) + snakes (9) + ?? = 19, so roll the “??” triangle (directly opposite the door) until it displays a squid (7). Now you can open the door, which leads to a fancy little room with two chests in it, one of which contains the Puffskein Statue Conjuration exploration collectible.